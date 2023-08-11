Giant Israeli Snake Bites Off More Than It Can Chew

Watch These Ferocious Felines Take Down Their Prey
A dramatic natural incident occurred in Shoham, Israel, where a snake and a porcupine met their tragic demise after a failed encounter.
Earlier this week, residents noticed a large snake near the community’s dog park. The snake was immobile, its mouth obstructed by a porcupine, according to the report by the Jerusalem Post.
Aviad Bar, a reptile ecologist from the Nature and Parks Authority, examined the scene and concluded that the snake, identified as a non-venomous black whip snake, had made an unsuccessful attempt to devour the porcupine.
“From an analysis of the situation, it can be assumed that the snake tried to devour the porcupine and as soon as it decided to abandon its unusual meal, it realized the magnitude of its mistake,” the Jerusalem Post quoted Aviad Bar.
Bar additionally mentioned that the quills of the porcupine prevented the large reptile from regurgitating the creature.
“The one-way direction of the porcupine’s quills did not allow the snake to spit out the porcupine and in the end, both the porcupine and the snake met their deaths in the tragic encounter.”
It’s important to highlight that Israel is home to three distinct porcupine species, and these animals have a varied diet that encompasses small mammals, insects, birds, and even reptiles like snakes.
According to information provided by the Nature and Parks Authority, the black whip snake is a prevalent snake species within Israel.
Notably, it holds the distinction of being the longest non-venomous reptile in the region. Due to its lack of venom, this snake contributes positively to pest control by managing rodent populations.
Israel boasts a diverse snake population of around 41 species, with the majority posing no threat to humans. Merely nine species possess venom.
Venomous snakes employ their venom for hunting prey and self-defense, while non-venomous snakes typically consume their prey whole or use constriction methods.
Despite certain negative perceptions, snakes fulfill a crucial ecological role.
They aid in preserving equilibrium within their ecosystems and serve as natural pest controllers, particularly for rodents.
Both snakes and porcupines are granted protection in Israel.
Should you encounter a distressed animal, you can notify the Parks and Nature Authority by dialing *3639, and appropriate measures will be taken.
