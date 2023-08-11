Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Giant Israeli Snake Bites Off More Than It Can Chew

Giant Israeli Snake Bites Off More Than It Can Chew

Articles
Advertisement
Giant Israeli Snake Bites Off More Than It Can Chew

Giant Israeli Snake Bites Off More Than It Can Chew

Advertisement
Advertisement
    Advertisement
  • Snake and porcupine meet tragic demise after failed encounter in Israel.
  • Snake tried to eat porcupine, but quills prevented it from regurgitating creature.
  • Both animals died in the encounter.

A dramatic natural incident occurred in Shoham, Israel, where a snake and a porcupine met their tragic demise after a failed encounter.

Earlier this week, residents noticed a large snake near the community’s dog park. The snake was immobile, its mouth obstructed by a porcupine, according to the report by the Jerusalem Post.

Advertisement

Aviad Bar, a reptile ecologist from the Nature and Parks Authority, examined the scene and concluded that the snake, identified as a non-venomous black whip snake, had made an unsuccessful attempt to devour the porcupine.

Advertisement

“From an analysis of the situation, it can be assumed that the snake tried to devour the porcupine and as soon as it decided to abandon its unusual meal, it realized the magnitude of its mistake,” the Jerusalem Post quoted Aviad Bar.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Bar additionally mentioned that the quills of the porcupine prevented the large reptile from regurgitating the creature.

Advertisement

“The one-way direction of the porcupine’s quills did not allow the snake to spit out the porcupine and in the end, both the porcupine and the snake met their deaths in the tragic encounter.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

It’s important to highlight that Israel is home to three distinct porcupine species, and these animals have a varied diet that encompasses small mammals, insects, birds, and even reptiles like snakes.

According to information provided by the Nature and Parks Authority, the black whip snake is a prevalent snake species within Israel.

Notably, it holds the distinction of being the longest non-venomous reptile in the region. Due to its lack of venom, this snake contributes positively to pest control by managing rodent populations.

Israel boasts a diverse snake population of around 41 species, with the majority posing no threat to humans. Merely nine species possess venom.

Venomous snakes employ their venom for hunting prey and self-defense, while non-venomous snakes typically consume their prey whole or use constriction methods.

Despite certain negative perceptions, snakes fulfill a crucial ecological role.

Advertisement

They aid in preserving equilibrium within their ecosystems and serve as natural pest controllers, particularly for rodents.

Both snakes and porcupines are granted protection in Israel.

Should you encounter a distressed animal, you can notify the Parks and Nature Authority by dialing *3639, and appropriate measures will be taken.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Watch These Ferocious Felines Take Down Their Prey
Watch These Ferocious Felines Take Down Their Prey

Cats show off their astonishing reflexes and courage in a viral video....

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story