Advertisement Altina Schinasi was an American artist and designer who excelled in textiles, ceramics, and jewelry.

She designed the iconic Harlequin cat-eye glasses in the 1940s.

Her artistic style was characterized by its bold use of colors, geometric patterns, and abstract forms.

Today’s Google Doodle pays tribute to Altina Schinasi, a celebrated American artist and designer, on her 116th birth anniversary.

Schinasi’s artistic influence was far-reaching, as she excelled in various mediums like textiles, ceramics, and jewelry.

Advertisement

One of her notable contributions was the design of the iconic Harlequin cat-eye glasses in the 1940s, which drew inspiration from Venetian masquerade masks and became synonymous with elegance and glamour.

Schinasi’s artistic style was characterized by its bold use of colors, geometric patterns, and abstract forms.

She skillfully blended diverse influences, such as Native American and African art, as well as Modernist art, to create visually captivating and dynamic designs.

Her remarkable talent and unique vision established her as one of the most significant textile designers of the 20th century.

Today, her artworks continue to be revered and sought after by museums and private collectors worldwide.

Advertisement