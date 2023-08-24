Google Doodle Pays Tribute to India’s Chandrayaan-3 Mission

Advertisement India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission successfully landed on the moon’s south pole.

This makes India the fourth country to land on the moon, and the first to do so at the moon’s south pole.

The mission’s success is a major milestone for India’s space program

Today’s Google Doodle celebrates a momentous milestone in India’s space exploration history, honoring the remarkable accomplishment of ISRO’Chandrayaan-3 Mission.

The doodle commemorates the inaugural achievement of landing on the moon’s south pole, a significant feat.

On July 14, the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre located in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

Following a successful journey, it achieved a precise landing near the lunar south pole on August 23.

This historic accomplishment establishes India as the pioneer and sole nation to achieve a gentle touchdown on the Moon’s southernmost point.

The charming doodle portrays the rover module situated on the moon’s south pole, alongside a cheerful, animated depiction of the moon itself.