Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Google Doodle Pays Tribute to India’s Chandrayaan-3 Mission

Google Doodle Pays Tribute to India’s Chandrayaan-3 Mission

Articles
Advertisement
Google Doodle Pays Tribute to India’s Chandrayaan-3 Mission

Google Doodle Pays Tribute to India’s Chandrayaan-3 Mission

Advertisement
Advertisement
    Advertisement
  • India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission successfully landed on the moon’s south pole.
  • This makes India the fourth country to land on the moon, and the first to do so at the moon’s south pole.
  • The mission’s success is a major milestone for India’s space program

Today’s Google Doodle celebrates a momentous milestone in India’s space exploration history, honoring the remarkable accomplishment of ISRO’Chandrayaan-3 Mission.

The doodle commemorates the inaugural achievement of landing on the moon’s south pole, a significant feat.

Advertisement

On July 14, the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre located in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

Following a successful journey, it achieved a precise landing near the lunar south pole on August 23.

This historic accomplishment establishes India as the pioneer and sole nation to achieve a gentle touchdown on the Moon’s southernmost point.

The charming doodle portrays the rover module situated on the moon’s south pole, alongside a cheerful, animated depiction of the moon itself.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The lunar south pole has consistently captivated the curiosity of scientists and space enthusiasts, driven by the allure of its perpetually shaded craters that were suspected to harbor valuable ice deposits.

This conjecture has now been substantiated by the Chandrayaan-3 mission. The spacecraft’s successful landing has affirmed the presence of water, oxygen, and potentially hydrogen rocket fuel within these craters.

This revelation introduces exciting prospects for upcoming space expeditions, as these crucial resources could potentially be harnessed by astronauts to sustain their journeys.

Before India’s accomplishment, only the United States, China, and the former Soviet Union had achieved the feat of soft landings on the moon.

Chandrayaan-3 has not only secured its position as the fourth nation to reach the moon’s surface but has also attained the distinction of being the first to achieve this feat at the moon’s south pole.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Odisha babies born on historic day named after Chandrayaan-3
Odisha babies born on historic day named after Chandrayaan-3

4 babies in Odisha were named Chandrayaan after the successful Moon landing....

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story