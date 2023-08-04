Guinea pig outsmarts humans, solves maze like a pro

The Guinea pig solves the maze by climbing on top.

Video of guinea pig’s maze-solving skills goes viral.

Viewers are impressed by the guinea pig’s ingenuity and problem-solving skills.

In a fascinating video shared by the Twitter handle @buitengebieden, a clever guinea pig effortlessly navigates through a maze made of cardboard.

The clip begins with the guinea pig entering the maze and seemingly exploring its options.

However, instead of attempting the complex pathways, the resourceful rodent decides to take a different approach. It simply climbs on top of the maze and skillfully escapes.

The caption accompanying the post cleverly remarks, “Thinking outside the box.” This remarkable demonstration of problem-solving skills by the guinea pig showcases its ingenuity and ability to find innovative solutions to challenges.