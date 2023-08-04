Advertisement
Guinea pig outsmarts humans, solves maze like a pro

  • The Guinea pig solves the maze by climbing on top.
  • Video of guinea pig’s maze-solving skills goes viral.
  • Viewers are impressed by the guinea pig’s ingenuity and problem-solving skills.
In a fascinating video shared by the Twitter handle @buitengebieden, a clever guinea pig effortlessly navigates through a maze made of cardboard.

The clip begins with the guinea pig entering the maze and seemingly exploring its options.

However, instead of attempting the complex pathways, the resourceful rodent decides to take a different approach. It simply climbs on top of the maze and skillfully escapes.

The caption accompanying the post cleverly remarks, “Thinking outside the box.” This remarkable demonstration of problem-solving skills by the guinea pig showcases its ingenuity and ability to find innovative solutions to challenges.

Watch the video of this guinea pig solving the maze here:

Posted on August 3, this captivating video has garnered significant attention, amassing over 2.4 million views and numerous likes.

Viewers were intrigued by the guinea pig’s ingenious approach to conquering the cardboard maze.

The comment section buzzed with reactions from amazed spectators who were impressed by the rodent’s problem-solving skills.

Here’s what people had to say about this video:

An individual wrote, “He didn’t let the obstacles others put up for him stop him. Good for him.” A second added, “Dunno why, but I like this.” A third shared, “When you’re tired and witty at the same time.” A fourth posted, “This 3D thinking. Furball is not restricted to 2D thinking. Homey went vertical.” A fifth commented, “More like, thinking above the box.” A sixth joked, “This little guy is much smarter than I am! I went through a maze four years ago, and I just got out last Wednesday! Sigh.”

