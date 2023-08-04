Guinea pig outsmarts humans, solves maze like a pro

‘Bear-human hybrid’? Video of UK zoo animal goes viral

In a fascinating video shared by the Twitter handle @buitengebieden, a clever guinea pig effortlessly navigates through a maze made of cardboard.
The clip begins with the guinea pig entering the maze and seemingly exploring its options.
However, instead of attempting the complex pathways, the resourceful rodent decides to take a different approach. It simply climbs on top of the maze and skillfully escapes.
The caption accompanying the post cleverly remarks, “Thinking outside the box.” This remarkable demonstration of problem-solving skills by the guinea pig showcases its ingenuity and ability to find innovative solutions to challenges.
Thinking outside the box.. 😏 pic.twitter.com/0rEqVyW453
— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) August 2, 2023
Posted on August 3, this captivating video has garnered significant attention, amassing over 2.4 million views and numerous likes.
Viewers were intrigued by the guinea pig’s ingenious approach to conquering the cardboard maze.
The comment section buzzed with reactions from amazed spectators who were impressed by the rodent’s problem-solving skills.
An individual wrote, “He didn’t let the obstacles others put up for him stop him. Good for him.” A second added, “Dunno why, but I like this.” A third shared, “When you’re tired and witty at the same time.” A fourth posted, “This 3D thinking. Furball is not restricted to 2D thinking. Homey went vertical.” A fifth commented, “More like, thinking above the box.” A sixth joked, “This little guy is much smarter than I am! I went through a maze four years ago, and I just got out last Wednesday! Sigh.”
