Heartbroken Ethan Klein Mourns Death of Dog Shredder

Articles
  • The hashtag “#RipShredder” trended on X after the death of podcaster and YouTuber Ethan Klein’s dog, Shredder.
  • Shredder was a 6-year-old dog who died of kidney failure.
  • Klein shared a heartbreaking Instagram post about the loss of his best friend.
On Thursday, many X users were confused by the trending hashtag “#RipShredder”. For people of a certain age, this hashtag would likely bring to mind the arch-nemesis of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

However, the hashtag was used to mourn the death of Shredder, the dog of podcaster and YouTuber Ethan Klein.

The “#RipShredder” trend on X was a way to mourn the death of Shredder, the dog of podcaster and YouTuber Ethan Klein.

Klein and his wife Hila run the YouTube channel h3h3Productions, which is known for its reaction videos and sketch comedies.

Klein shared a heartbreaking Instagram post about the loss of his best friend, which went viral on X.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions)

He wrote on Instagram: “I lost my best friend Shredder today. I am in immense pain but also grateful for the time we shared. Shredder was the physical embodiment of my and Hila’s love, it’s not hyperbole to say he was our first child. He changed me, and made me softer, more loving, and more empathetic. I knew true companionship and unconditional love. He died young, almost 6 years old, from kidney failure. It feels bitterly unfair, but I know people lose loved ones early all the time, so I am trying my best to remain grateful for the beautiful life and times we had. He was a fierce protector, oftentimes lunging even at my own family, if they reached for me too quickly (clearly a behavioral problem, but it was his nature to love and protect us.”

He added: “He was also too small to hurt anyone so it was more endearing than troublesome.) He would bark at delivery trucks driving by, convinced that he alone had scared them off (at 10 pounds). He first fell ill with stage 4 kidney disease 6 months ago and he fought with all his love to pull through. When he first came back home, we thought he might make a full recovery. But soon the blood tests showed his kidney had not recovered and the disease would ultimately take him. It’s been a desperately difficult 6 months as I wondered when the unthinkable would happen. Hoping and dreaming, against my better judgment, that he would magically recover, or stabilize for a significantly longer time. That’s sadly not what happened. But what did happen is that we had a wonderful, love-filled 6 months together, and the majority of the time he was his incredible self. All this rambling to say this: I love you forever shredder, our perfect beautiful boy.”

Several users expressed their sadness at Shredder’s passing on X. X wrote: “The pain is so devastating, I feel for Ethan. I’m bawling. RIP Shredder.”

Another wrote: “Hold your fur babies tight tonight family.”

A third wrote: “Why am I crying? Losing a pet is so difficult and I just empathize with people who are going through it so much. RIP Shredder.”

