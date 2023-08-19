Advertisement
Heartfelt Proposal Wins Over Netizens: ‘What a Moment

A heartwarming video shared on Instagram has captured a man’s unique expression of love for his girlfriend, leaving viewers both emotional and elated. In the clip, the man orchestrates a creative proposal by involving the woman’s friends and family.

The video unfolds with the woman enjoying a beverage, as people individually approach her, handing over notes with the words “Excuse me, you dropped this.” As the scene progresses, her partner kneels before her, presenting a note that reads “Will you marry me?” The video also includes text inserts, shedding light on the man’s thoughtful reasoning behind this approach.

Reads the caption posted along with the video, “Heartwarming Proposal! ‘Excuse me, you dropped this’. 25 of her friends and family surprised her with post-it notes. That’s how she and her husband sent each other love notes as coworkers. They would say, ‘Excuse me, you dropped this’ and hand each other a post-it note.”

Take a look at the post below:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Good News Movement (@goodnews_movement)

Posted just a day ago, the video has already amassed around 2.6 million views, with the numbers swiftly climbing. The heartwarming proposal has also garnered numerous likes and comments, attesting to its resonance with viewers.

Check out the responses below:

Advertisement

“This is pretty much the only public proposal I’ve seen that I actually like,” posted an Instagram user. “What a moment! It was definitely love at first note. Great job saving all of those notes and thinking ahead. A+ for creativity,” added another. “By far the sweetest proposal ever. No fancy clothes, no expensive restaurant or party. So thoughtful and heartfelt. This marriage will last forever,” joined a third. “We’re not crying. You’re crying,” wrote a fourth.

