A heartwarming and touching video has taken the internet by storm, showcasing a beautiful bond between a rescued mama dog and the woman who saved her. Originally shared on Facebook a few years ago, the video recently surfaced on Twitter, capturing a moment that’s warming hearts worldwide.

In the video, the mama dog is seen carefully placing her newborn puppies onto the lap of her new foster mother. The caption accompanying the video on Twitter reads, “A grateful rescued dog gently places her newborn puppies in the lap of her new foster mother.”

Take a look at the post below:

A Grateful Rescued Dog Gently Places Her Newborn Puppies In the Lap of Her New Foster Mother pic.twitter.com/Cnnlm5YE6T Advertisement — B&S (@_B___S) August 17, 2023

The clip begins with the woman seated in a cozy corner of a room, while the mama dog stands nearby. With incredible tenderness, the mama dog retrieves her little ones, one by one, from their slumber on the opposite side of the room. She then brings them over to the woman and gently situates them on her lap. The touching display of trust and gratitude culminates with the mama dog embracing the woman, seeking affection and appreciation.

The heartwarming video, which was posted on Twitter only hours ago, has already garnered a staggering 810,000 views and continues to draw more attention. The post has also received nearly 27,000 likes and shares, as viewers express their awe and admiration for the remarkable connection between the mama dog and her human rescuer.

Check out the responses below:

“Beautiful moment,” posted a Twitter user. “She knows this woman rescued her, and she wants the same love for her babies,” added another. “When you love your mom, and you give your puppies to her! Life is beautiful!” joined a third. “Have never seen a mama dog do that. She showed so much trust and love in her new human,” wrote a fourth. Many reacted to the video using heart emoticons.

