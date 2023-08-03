Heaviest Ancient Whale Found in Peruvian Desert

Scientists have discovered a new contender for the heaviest whale ever to exist, challenging the long-standing title held by today’s blue whale. Named Perucetus colossus, or “the colossal whale from Peru,” this ancient giant’s fossils were unearthed in the Ica desert, Peru, dating back 39 million years.

The research, published in the journal Nature, reveals astonishing details about this massive creature. Each vertebra weighs over 220 pounds, and its ribs measure nearly 5 feet long. The estimated weight of P. colossus ranges from 94 to 375 tons, possibly surpassing the biggest blue whales, which weigh around 200 tons.

Unlike modern whales, this ancient species had unusually dense and heavy bones, indicating a preference for shallow, coastal waters. However, without a skull, scientists can only speculate about its diet.

Researchers believe P. colossus may have scavenged on the seafloor or consumed vast quantities of krill and other small sea creatures. Nevertheless, its unique characteristics have left scientists intrigued, speculating about the mysteries surrounding this colossal creature’s life and feeding habits.

The discovery of the “colossal whale from Peru” sheds new light on the diversity of ancient marine life and underscores the ongoing fascination with uncovering Earth’s prehistoric wonders.

