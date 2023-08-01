Hilarious Mama Bear Tries to Bring Baby Down from Tree

Amusing animal videos never fail to bring joy, and a recent one capturing a delightful bear family encounter is circulating on the Internet. Shared by user @buitengebieden on Twitter, the video shows a baby bear perched on a tree branch, while its mama and sibling attempt to coax it down.

In the heartwarming clip, the mama bear stands under the tree, vigorously shaking it in an effort to bring the baby bear down. Meanwhile, the sibling bear joins in, trying to assist the mama bear. Towards the end of the video, the mama bear takes matters into her own paws, climbing the tree herself and eventually bringing her baby down by breaking a branch.

Take a look at the post below:

This adorable bear family interaction has garnered over one million views and numerous likes since its posting just a day ago. Social media users have flooded the comments section, sharing their amusement and delight over the charming display of maternal care and determination. Such videos remind us of the endearing and humorous moments that animals often offer, bringing laughter and warmth to our hearts.

Check out the responses below:

An individual wrote, “Why can I ‘feel’ this video? I know the exact amount of frustration and laughter that bear is going through.” A second commented, “That cub is in big trouble.” A third shared, “Little tiny baby at the bottom helping is so cute!” A fourth added, “I love how the other cub is trying to help mama.”

