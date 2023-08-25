Hot Summer Threatens Georgia’s Stray Animals

Amidst the scorching summer heat in Tbilisi, the stray dogs and cats of the Georgian capital are facing dire challenges. The city is home to approximately 500,000 stray animals, coexisting with a human population of 3.7 million. Some strays find respite in shops and homes at night, thanks to compassionate locals.

However, Europe’s ongoing heatwave has taken a toll on Tbilisi’s animals. Activists, like the Animal Project, have rallied to provide water to dehydrated strays and raise awareness. They aim to alter the prevailing attitudes towards animals, advocating for better treatment.

Natia Chikovani of the Animal Project noted the significant hurdles strays face during the intense heat. The organization pushes for accommodating strays indoors during peak temperatures and urges the government to enhance animal welfare efforts.

The activists emphasize sterilization initiatives to curb the stray population and encourage adoption programs to shift societal perspectives. Keso Baramidze, co-founder of a local cat shelter, highlighted the difficulty in finding permanent homes for the animals. Ultimately, activists assert that animals have a rightful place alongside humans on the planet.

Also Read Stray Dog in Lebanon Saves Abandoned Baby’s Life In a heartwarming tale of bravery and compassion, a stray dog in...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.