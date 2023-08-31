Hunters Capture Mississippi’s Longest Alligator in History

A historic feat unfolded in Mississippi as a group of adept hunters successfully nabbed the longest alligator ever documented in the state, as confirmed by the Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks.

The quartet of local hunters, namely Donald Woods, Will Thomas, Joey Clark, and Tanner White, achieved this remarkable milestone on a recent Saturday along the Sunflower River in west Mississippi. Their prize: a male alligator weighing an astonishing 802.5 pounds (364 kilograms) and measuring an impressive 14 feet, 3 inches (4.3 meters) in length. This feat broke the prior record by an impressive margin of over 2 inches, cementing its place in history.

Post-capture, the triumphant hunters utilized a forklift to elevate the colossal reptile and commemorated their achievement with a photograph at Red Antler Processing in Yazoo City, nestled in the Mississippi Delta.

Situated within a designated alligator hunting zone, this region has become a hotspot for enthusiasts. The annual alligator hunting season in Mississippi kicks off on the final Friday of August, concluding this year on September 4th.

This extraordinary capture not only showcases the prowess of these hunters but also highlights the remarkable diversity of wildlife that Mississippi has to offer.

