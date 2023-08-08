Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Husband Caught Paying $8/Month for X Premium, Wife Not Happy

Husband Caught Paying $8/Month for X Premium, Wife Not Happy

Articles
Advertisement
Husband Caught Paying $8/Month for X Premium, Wife Not Happy

Husband Caught Paying $8/Month for X Premium, Wife Not Happy

Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Husband subscribes to $8/month X Premium service, wife confronts him.
  • The husband responds with a puzzled “How do I explain this?”
  • The tweet goes viral, people react with amusement and suggestions.
Advertisement

A wife stumbled upon a puzzling purchase named ‘X Premium’ that her husband had made, leading her to confront him.

The man’s response to the situation has caused a lot of amusement among people.

Alex Cohen, a person on Twitter, recently shared a comical conversation he had with his wife concerning a monthly subscription he had bought. The screenshot of their iMessage exchange captures his wife’s inquiry about a recurring $8 expense labeled as ‘X Premium.’

Predictably, the post and his reaction to it have gone viral, garnering a multitude of reactions from individuals.

Advertisement

“My wife just texted me this, I’m sleeping on the couch tonight,” tweeted Cohen along with the screenshot.

The image shows yet another screenshot, this one shared by Cohen’s wife, which details the transaction along with a question for her husband, “Um, what is ‘X Premium’ for $8/mo on the Chase card?” He responded to her with a puzzled, “How do I explain this?”

Advertisement
Advertisement

The fee corresponds to a subscription to ‘X Premium,’ previously recognized as Twitter, which is under the ownership of Elon Musk.

Advertisement

Take a look at the interaction below:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Posted on August 6th, the tweet has now accumulated more than 15.8 million views, with the count continuing to rise.

Alongside this, it has garnered a considerable number of likes and a multitude of comments from various individuals.

Advertisement

Here’s how people reacted to this tweet:

“You should pay for a whole year upfront. Then you only have to spend one night on the couch per year rather than 12,” suggested an individual. Another added, “Babe, it’s just a meme subscription. I swear.”

Advertisement

“Wife asked the same!” commented a third, while a fourth posted, “@elonmusk is this your master plan?”

“I have this weird feeling Elon knew this kind of thing was going to happen, and he’s laughing somewhere because of it. Lol!” shared a fifth.

A sixth wrote, “Perfect answer to get yourself in more trouble.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Daredevil Skydiver Pulls Off Death-Defying Stunt
Daredevil Skydiver Pulls Off Death-Defying Stunt

A woman skydives onto another skydiver in mid-air. The daring stunt goes...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and worldwide.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story