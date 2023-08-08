Husband Caught Paying $8/Month for X Premium, Wife Not Happy

Daredevil Skydiver Pulls Off Death-Defying Stunt
A wife stumbled upon a puzzling purchase named ‘X Premium’ that her husband had made, leading her to confront him.
The man’s response to the situation has caused a lot of amusement among people.
Alex Cohen, a person on Twitter, recently shared a comical conversation he had with his wife concerning a monthly subscription he had bought. The screenshot of their iMessage exchange captures his wife’s inquiry about a recurring $8 expense labeled as ‘X Premium.’
Predictably, the post and his reaction to it have gone viral, garnering a multitude of reactions from individuals.
“My wife just texted me this, I’m sleeping on the couch tonight,” tweeted Cohen along with the screenshot.
The image shows yet another screenshot, this one shared by Cohen’s wife, which details the transaction along with a question for her husband, “Um, what is ‘X Premium’ for $8/mo on the Chase card?” He responded to her with a puzzled, “How do I explain this?”
The fee corresponds to a subscription to ‘X Premium,’ previously recognized as Twitter, which is under the ownership of Elon Musk.
