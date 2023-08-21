IAAF Reignites Debate on Gender of Chinese Female Athletes

The removal of Chinese female track runners Liao Mengxue and Tong Zenghuan from the International Association of Athletic Federations (IAAF) world rankings has revived long-standing accusations questioning their gender authenticity. The duo gained attention during the 2019 National Athletics Championships but faced criticism for not appearing conventionally feminine. Accusations ranged from hinting at Adam’s apples to questioning their physical features.

Despite reassurances from the Chinese Athletics Association confirming their female status, the debate was reignited following their exclusion from the IAAF rankings. Critics perceive this as confirmation of their alleged male identity. Liao and Tong’s limited participation in competitions post the 2019 Doha World Championships and the introduction of stricter blood testosterone tests for female athletes have intensified skepticism.

While some argue that these new standards impede their future participation in women’s events, others suggest that the controversy is unfounded, citing potential retirements or life changes. Speculation was fueled by a resurfaced video of Liao speaking in a deeper voice. However, the official stance of the Chinese Athletic Association maintains that both Liao and Tong are biologically female.

This ongoing debate underscores the complexities of addressing gender authenticity in sports, raising concerns about fairness and inclusivity. As opinions diverge, the case of Liao and Tong highlights the need for transparency and well-defined guidelines in determining eligibility for athletic competitions.

Advertisement

Also Read Five sportspeople who redefined their gender Five sportspeople who redefined their gender. Male-to-female transgender athletes are not allowed...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.