Ice Ball From Sky Dents Golf Course Green

A peculiar incident at Belvoir Park Golf Club in Victoria, Australia, left officials astonished as they discovered a significant divot on a green was not the result of an errant golfer, but rather a giant ball of ice plummeting from the sky. Dylan Knight, the golf course’s superintendent, responded to a morning call reporting ice chunks on the fifth hole green. To his surprise, he found a massive ice ball that had apparently crashed and shattered into smaller pieces over an area spanning up to 160 feet. The impact had left an 8-inch-deep dent on the ground, hinting at the force of its fall.

Knight and his team speculated that the ice ball might have fallen from an airplane. These frozen occurrences, known as megacryometeors, occasionally strike the ground. Aviation expert Geoffrey Thomas noted that commercial planes’ de-icing technology is designed to melt ice before it lands, making such events extremely rare.

Repairs for the green were scheduled for the following days, marking a bizarre encounter between nature’s curiosity and a golf course in Australia.

