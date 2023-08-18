IKEA Shopping Spree list in Bill as Tall as Customer

IKEA’s devoted fan base is renowned for indulging in lavish shopping sprees within its sprawling stores. A recent post by @sameeracan on X showcased her comically lengthy bill, equalling her height, after a visit to IKEA to purchase just one lamp. With over two lakh views, the image sparked a wave of confessions from others who’ve similarly overspent in the tempting aisles of IKEA.

Take a look at the post below:

Went to IKEA to buy ONE lamp.

Forgot to buy the lamp. pic.twitter.com/drnz1hi7wb — Sameera (@sameeracan) August 10, 2023

Echoing this view, an X user wrote, “I went in to the store last week in Navi Mumbai to buy one specific storage box. I’m ashamed to say, not only did I not buy that box, I spent way too much on other stuff. That place is a maze. It lures you!”

Another user wrote, “Story of every IKEA trip ever! 😂 Every time you end up picking those small things in your cart, and oh boy the way they add up during billing is crazy 🌝 ”.

A few people also wrote how IKEA should reduce the length of its bills. “Yeah been there, done that ! Eons ago I had dropped a suggestion in their feedback portal, to trim their billing paper length. All on deaf ears,” an X user wrote.

Another netizen added a point about sustainability, “@IKEA sustainability is going to rule the world in the future and giving slip of this length is very surprising and annoying…U r a brand ambassador of sustainable sourcing please make this slip digital for those who use mobile.”

