Illinois Museum’s Sock Monkey Collection Sets World Record

A Chicago suburban museum has soared into the record books with a quirky collection that’s truly one of a kind. The Sock Monkey Museum in Long Grove recently secured a coveted spot in the Guinness World Records by showcasing a whopping 2,098 sock monkeys.

Guinness World Records’ officials, Hannah Ortman and Chloe McCarthy, paid a visit to the museum to authenticate the remarkable feat. Their verdict: a resounding confirmation that the diverse array of 2,098 sock monkeys indeed set a new global record.

Owners Arlene and Michael Okun’s passion for these cuddly creatures sparked their unique journey back in 2006. The initial sock monkey purchase during an RV trip snowballed into a vibrant collection. “We were traveling across the country in an RV, and we stopped at a Cracker Barrel, and I bought my first one,” Arlene Okun recounted.

Over time, their trove expanded, fueled by discoveries at estate sales, garage sales, and antique stores. Their dedication culminated in a Guinness World Records plaque, a testament to their relentless pursuit of all things sock monkey.

This extraordinary achievement cements the Sock Monkey Museum’s place in history, reminding us that the pursuit of passions can lead to astonishing feats.

Advertisement

Take a look at the video below:

Also Read Texas Sets World Record with 891 People Making S’mores A Texas-based company, Solo Stove, has successfully broken a Guinness World Record...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.