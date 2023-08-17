Indian Artist Carves World’s Smallest Wooden Spoon

Advertisement Indian artist creates the world’s smallest wooden spoon.

Spoon measures only 1.6 mm (0.06 inches).

Sashikant Prajapati, a 25-year-old artist hailing from Bihar, India, has achieved a new world record by crafting the tiniest wooden spoon ever recorded. With a minuscule size of only 1.6 mm (0.06 inches), this remarkable creation outshined the previous record of 2 mm (0.07 inches) established in 2022 by fellow Indian artist Navratan Prajapati Murtikar.

After smashing the world record, Prajapati told Guinness World Records (GWR), “Making a spoon from wood is quite easy, but making the world’s smallest wooden spoon is quite a tough job.”

“I failed so many times while practicing. It also happened that I completed up to 99% of the artwork, and then it broke, so I had to start from scratch,” he told GWR.

Take a look at the world’s smallest wooden spoon here:



In 2020, Sashikant Prajapati secured his inaugural Guinness World Records accolade by intricately carving the highest number of chain links from pencil lead. He subsequently elevated this achievement twice: initially in 2020, amassing a total of 126 links, and then in 2021, reaching 236 links. However, earlier this year, Kaviyarasan Selvam of India eclipsed this feat by meticulously carving 617 lead links.

