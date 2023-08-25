“Inhe Burnol bhejein”: Pakistani man’s witty response to UK journalist

US Reporter’s Sweet Proposal to News Anchor Goes Viral
Reporter Riley Nagel's heartfelt proposal to news anchor Cornelia Nicholson on live...
A Pakistani cricket analyst, Mohsin Ali, delivered a sharp retort to a British journalist’s request for India to repay £2.3 billion of the aid money following the triumph of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.
In a widely circulated video, Mohsin Ali passionately criticized Patrick Christys for his statement, where he suggested that India should give back the £2.3 billion in aid that Pakistan had provided them from 2016 to 2021.
“We should not be giving money to countries with a space program as a rule,” Patrick had said while calling India “poverty-stricken”.
In a gesture of mockery aimed at Patrick, Mohsin expressed that the UK journalist’s response stemmed from his struggle to come to terms with the remarkable advancements made by a former colony (India) in a mere span of 77 years.
Mohsin contended that Patrick found it difficult to accept this swift and impressive progress, particularly in the realm of space science.
“Gore bade pareshaan hai,” Ali can be heard saying in the video. “Hum ek dusre ko celebrate bhi karna jaante hai. Inhe burnol bhejein, inhe phool bhejein,” Mohsin added.
Courtesy: Hindustan Times
The content has amassed a substantial number of views and is rapidly spreading across the internet.
The Desi online community was highly appreciative of Mohsin Ali’s endorsement of ISRO’s ambitious lunar mission.
Many regarded his remarks as an ideal response to the “envious and discriminatory tirade” from the British journalist.
The sequence of events unfolded when Patrick commenced his bulletin by extending congratulations to India for its momentous achievement.
However, it swiftly transformed into what online users characterized as a “jealous and racially charged diatribe.”
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.