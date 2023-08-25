Advertisement
“Inhe Burnol bhejein”: Pakistani man’s witty response to UK journalist
  • Pakistani analyst slams UK journalist for demanding India to repay aid money.
  • The analyst said remarks were rooted in an inability to accept India’s rapid progress in space science.
  • The analyst’s response was praised on social media.
A Pakistani cricket analyst, Mohsin Ali, delivered a sharp retort to a British journalist’s request for India to repay £2.3 billion of the aid money following the triumph of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

In a widely circulated video, Mohsin Ali passionately criticized Patrick Christys for his statement, where he suggested that India should give back the £2.3 billion in aid that Pakistan had provided them from 2016 to 2021.

“We should not be giving money to countries with a space program as a rule,” Patrick had said while calling India “poverty-stricken”.

In a gesture of mockery aimed at Patrick, Mohsin expressed that the UK journalist’s response stemmed from his struggle to come to terms with the remarkable advancements made by a former colony (India) in a mere span of 77 years.

Mohsin contended that Patrick found it difficult to accept this swift and impressive progress, particularly in the realm of space science.

Gore bade pareshaan hai,” Ali can be heard saying in the video. “Hum ek dusre ko celebrate bhi karna jaante hai. Inhe burnol bhejein, inhe phool bhejein,” Mohsin added.

Watch the video here:

Courtesy: Hindustan Times 

The content has amassed a substantial number of views and is rapidly spreading across the internet.

The Desi online community was highly appreciative of Mohsin Ali’s endorsement of ISRO’s ambitious lunar mission.

Many regarded his remarks as an ideal response to the “envious and discriminatory tirade” from the British journalist.

The sequence of events unfolded when Patrick commenced his bulletin by extending congratulations to India for its momentous achievement.

However, it swiftly transformed into what online users characterized as a “jealous and racially charged diatribe.”

Watch the video here:

Launching from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft embarked on its mission on July 14.

Following a triumphant voyage, it touched down close to the southern pole of the moon on August 23.

