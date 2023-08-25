“Inhe Burnol bhejein”: Pakistani man’s witty response to UK journalist

Pakistani analyst slams UK journalist for demanding India to repay aid money.

The analyst said remarks were rooted in an inability to accept India’s rapid progress in space science.

The analyst’s response was praised on social media.

A Pakistani cricket analyst, Mohsin Ali, delivered a sharp retort to a British journalist’s request for India to repay £2.3 billion of the aid money following the triumph of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

In a widely circulated video, Mohsin Ali passionately criticized Patrick Christys for his statement, where he suggested that India should give back the £2.3 billion in aid that Pakistan had provided them from 2016 to 2021.