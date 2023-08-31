Instagram Gives Creators More Time to Flex Their Creativity

While neither Meta nor Instagram have officially commented on the matter, Alessandro Paluzzi’s consistent leak history suggests a strong likelihood of this feature becoming a reality. Moreover, in the competitive landscape of app development, rival platforms often swiftly adopt similar features.

#Instagram is working on the ability to create #Reels up to 10 minutes long 👀 pic.twitter.com/jQTUM9fPsM — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) August 30, 2023

The extension of Instagram Reels to a 10-minute duration aligns them more closely with the lengths commonly seen in YouTube and TikTok videos. TikTok itself recently expanded its duration limits, offering 20-minute videos to paying users, catering to fans who desire lengthier content from their favorite creators.

In contrast, YouTube has concentrated on enhancing its short-form content capabilities. The platform has also ramped up monetization options for YouTube Shorts earlier this year.

Instagram has been diligently working on enhancing Reels to enhance user engagement, often in direct response to features introduced by TikTok. These efforts have encompassed various updates, including editing tools and templates aimed at aiding users in crafting viral content.