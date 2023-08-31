Advertisement
Instagram Gives Creators More Time to Flex Their Creativity

Instagram Gives Creators More Time to Flex Their Creativity

Articles
Instagram Gives Creators More Time to Flex Their Creativity

Instagram Gives Creators More Time to Flex Their Creativity

  • Instagram is planning to extend the duration of Reel videos to up to 10 minutes.
  • This would align Reels with the lengths commonly seen in YouTube and TikTok videos.
  • Instagram has been working on enhancing Reels to enhance user engagement.
In a bid to rival TikTok, Instagram is planning to extend the duration of its video feature, Reels.

Renowned mobile developer Alessandro Paluzzi has revealed that Instagram is working on increasing the length of Reels videos to up to 10 minutes.

Paluzzi shared screenshots displaying the present 3-minute cap on Reels videos alongside the new 10-minute extended duration.

While neither Meta nor Instagram have officially commented on the matter, Alessandro Paluzzi’s consistent leak history suggests a strong likelihood of this feature becoming a reality. Moreover, in the competitive landscape of app development, rival platforms often swiftly adopt similar features.

The extension of Instagram Reels to a 10-minute duration aligns them more closely with the lengths commonly seen in YouTube and TikTok videos. TikTok itself recently expanded its duration limits, offering 20-minute videos to paying users, catering to fans who desire lengthier content from their favorite creators.

In contrast, YouTube has concentrated on enhancing its short-form content capabilities. The platform has also ramped up monetization options for YouTube Shorts earlier this year.

Instagram has been diligently working on enhancing Reels to enhance user engagement, often in direct response to features introduced by TikTok. These efforts have encompassed various updates, including editing tools and templates aimed at aiding users in crafting viral content.

