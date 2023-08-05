Internet slams woman for staged beach cleanup in Bali

An influencer in Bali staged a beach clean-up video.

In a recent incident that has sparked outrage on social media, an influencer in Bali was caught staging a beach clean-up video where she appeared to meticulously pick up garbage.

However, once the cameras stopped rolling, she abandoned the filled trash bags on the beach and proceeded to celebrate her actions with a dance.

The video, shared by an onlooker, exposed the stark contrast between the influencer’s public persona and her actual actions, raising questions about the authenticity of some influencers and the potential negative impact of their behavior on impressionable followers.