iPhone users, have you tried this height guessing trick?

A woman shared a photo of herself on Twitter and invited users to guess her height. The situation took a humorous turn when one Twitter user attempted to estimate her height using the iPhone she held in the picture.

In her tweet, user S posted the photo, showcasing her standing in front of a storage cabinet while wearing a pink top and pants.

She posed the question of her height, with her cheerful face partly obscured by the iPhone she gripped in her hand.

The post garnered various responses, including one from another Twitter user named Sagar Budhwani. He took S’ image and added his twist.

He initially speculated about the iPhone model, then proceeded to calculate its dimensions to make an educated guess about the woman’s height, using the phone as a point of reference.