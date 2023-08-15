Advertisement
iPhone users, have you tried this height guessing trick?

  • Twitter user S asks for height guesses, Sagar Budhwani uses iPhone to estimate
  • Sagar Budhwani’s calculation is inaccurate, S reveals her actual height in comments
  • One user asks why S doesn’t just measure herself, another asks if it will be asked on UPSC

A woman shared a photo of herself on Twitter and invited users to guess her height. The situation took a humorous turn when one Twitter user attempted to estimate her height using the iPhone she held in the picture.

In her tweet, user S posted the photo, showcasing her standing in front of a storage cabinet while wearing a pink top and pants.

She posed the question of her height, with her cheerful face partly obscured by the iPhone she gripped in her hand.

The post garnered various responses, including one from another Twitter user named Sagar Budhwani. He took S’ image and added his twist.

He initially speculated about the iPhone model, then proceeded to calculate its dimensions to make an educated guess about the woman’s height, using the phone as a point of reference.

Take a look at these tweets:

Sagar Budhwani’s calculation ended up being inaccurate, as revealed by S in the comments section. She clarified that his estimation was far from correct.

Take a look at what S wrote about the Twitter user’s reply to her post:

Both the original tweet and the subsequent reply garnered a multitude of comments and likes from users.

While some attempted to guess the woman’s height, others opted for a more comical approach in their reactions.

What did Twitter users say about these posts?

“I’d say you’re as tall as your dreams and aspirations – which is immeasurable!” wrote a Twitter user along with googly eyes emotion. “5’1,” guessed another. To which, S replied, that it is not her actual height. A second added, “Pythagoras use karne ka mauka aa gaya hai [It’s time to use Pythagoras theorem]”. A third commented, “Why? Can’t you measure yourself. A fourth wrote, “Kyu? UPSC mein aaega? [Will it be asked on UPSC]”.

