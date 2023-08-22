Island Hermit: How One Man Found Contentment in Solitude

Farah Khan’s hilarious Lokhandwala request to London cab driver goes viral
The tale of Simon Parker, a solitary inhabitant of an isolated island, has captured the internet’s attention.
Formerly an aircraft engineer in the Royal Air Force, Parker now calls Flat Holm, a remote island near the Welsh coast, UK, his home.
In addition to being the island’s caretaker, he has taken on the role of overseeing its lone pub.
What motivated Parker to choose island life as his permanent residence?
The 38-year-old was offered the position by the Cardiff Harbour Authority and he considered it as an opportunity that he “couldn’t pass up”, reports the BBC. The loss of a close friend pushed him to make this change in his life. So, he decided to reside on this island that has no water or electricity.
“I was searching for somewhere that felt like home when, really, it wasn’t a place as such, loss was inside and I needed to find that again,” Parker said to the BBC. Furthermore, he added that this change in his life has been “rewarding and so beautiful”.
“On the mainland, we just take everything for granted. If you need food you just go to the shop. If you need water, you just turn on a tap. Living on an island the sustainability of all this is quite tricky. For me, Flat Holm is kind of like a microcosm for how I look at the world,” he also shared.
Curiosity naturally arises regarding his activities on the island. Evidently, he is dedicated to conserving the island’s natural state. His days are occupied with observing various bird species.
Additionally, he takes on responsibilities to ready the island for changing seasons.
It’s worth mentioning that he adeptly assumes the positions of a skilled laborer, and a bartender, and even sporadically acts as a tour guide.
“Not many people get to say they live somewhere as cool as this. I’m kind of on my own so there is some apprehension there but I just love challenges,” he told the BBC. “I’m no longer a filthy mainlander, I am a filthy islander,” he added.
“Being able to walk out my front door and be met with all this noise from the birds gives me a boost. I know for my own personal well-being I need time in nature. I’ve always loved being in remote places, although I’m only four miles from Cardiff, sometimes it can seem like a million,” he further explained.
“I’m excited about meeting the wide variety of people who visit and hearing their stories, the change through the seasons, seeing the wildlife come and go, helping people understand the importance of our rare habitats, slowing the pace of life and living more purposefully,” Parker also said to Cardiff Harbour Authority when he decided to work as Flat Holm’s warden.
