Island Hermit: How One Man Found Contentment in Solitude

Advertisement Former aircraft engineer now lives on remote island near Welsh coast.

Parker is the island’s caretaker and oversees its lone pub.

He moved to the island after the loss of a close friend.

The tale of Simon Parker, a solitary inhabitant of an isolated island, has captured the internet’s attention.

Formerly an aircraft engineer in the Royal Air Force, Parker now calls Flat Holm, a remote island near the Welsh coast, UK, his home.

Advertisement

In addition to being the island’s caretaker, he has taken on the role of overseeing its lone pub.

What motivated Parker to choose island life as his permanent residence?