Edition: English
Edition: English

Italian Cafe’s Sandwich Cutting Fee Sparks Debate Online

  • Tourists charged Rs 182 for having sandwiches cut in half in Italy.
  • Cafe owner defends “sandwich cutting fee,” says it’s for “additional service.”
  • Italian cafe’s sandwich cutting fee sparks debate online.
An unidentified guest who dined at Bar Pace in Gera Lario, a renowned vacation destination near Italy’s Lake Como, was taken aback when their bill included a charge of €2 (equivalent to Rs 182).

The charge was labeled as a “diviso da meta” or “splitting in half” fee for their toasted sandwich.

The tourist, who uploaded a picture of the receipt to Tripadvisor, expressed his disbelief, stating, “We have to pay because the toast was cut in half?”
As indicated on the receipt, the disputed fee for cutting the sandwich resulted in a total sandwich cost escalation from €7.50 to €9.50, surpassing the cost of a single cup of espresso.

The proprietor of the café, Cristina Biacchi, upheld the charge, clarifying that supplementary requests come with associated expenses.

Biacchi articulated that employing two plates as opposed to one, along with the additional time and labor invested in washing them, rationalized the fee.

Furthermore, she pointed out that the sandwich was accompanied by French fries, which necessitated added time for preparation.

Biacchi further mentioned that had the customer expressed their concern at the moment, the charge would have been promptly removed from the invoice. This occurrence is not an isolated incident in Italy, as visitors have previously voiced dissatisfaction over elevated meal costs.

The matter of unexpected fees accompanying meals appears to persist as a noteworthy concern among tourists in Italy.

