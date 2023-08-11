Italian cafe’s sandwich cutting fee sparks debate online.

As indicated on the receipt, the disputed fee for cutting the sandwich resulted in a total sandwich cost escalation from €7.50 to €9.50, surpassing the cost of a single cup of espresso.

The proprietor of the café, Cristina Biacchi, upheld the charge, clarifying that supplementary requests come with associated expenses.

Biacchi articulated that employing two plates as opposed to one, along with the additional time and labor invested in washing them, rationalized the fee.

Furthermore, she pointed out that the sandwich was accompanied by French fries, which necessitated added time for preparation.