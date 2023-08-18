Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Italy Fights Aggressive Blue Crab Invasion with €2.9M

Italy Fights Aggressive Blue Crab Invasion with €2.9M

Articles
Advertisement
Italy Fights Aggressive Blue Crab Invasion with €2.9M

Italy Fights Aggressive Blue Crab Invasion with €2.9M

Advertisement

Italy is taking action to combat an invasion of aggressive blue crabs that threatens its status as a top global clam producer and could even jeopardize iconic pasta dishes. With a budget of €2.9 million, the government aims to address the issue that has emerged in various lagoon-like locations. The blue crab, originally from the western Atlantic, has decimated local shellfish and aquatic life, significantly impacting clam aquafarms in the Po river delta.

Concerns over the rapid crab reproduction, possibly linked to climate change, have prompted urgent measures. Agriculture minister Francesco Lollobrigida visited the affected Po river area and confirmed emergency funding. The allocated funds will support fishing cooperatives and aquafarmers in implementing a large-scale fishing campaign to control the crab population.

Marine experts suggest that the crabs may have arrived via shipping bilge water about a decade ago. Despite efforts to curb their numbers, the situation remains dire. Italy, a major clam producer, is grappling with the ecological and economic consequences of the invasion, raising the challenge of coexistence with these invaders. The famed Italian delicacy, spaghetti alle vongole, could face jeopardy due to this unexpected ecological imbalance.

Also Read

Stunned beachgoer finds ‘alien’ on British coast
Stunned beachgoer finds ‘alien’ on British coast

After a man witnessed an "alien" on a British beach, the world...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story