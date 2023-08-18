Italy Fights Aggressive Blue Crab Invasion with €2.9M

Italy is taking action to combat an invasion of aggressive blue crabs that threatens its status as a top global clam producer and could even jeopardize iconic pasta dishes. With a budget of €2.9 million, the government aims to address the issue that has emerged in various lagoon-like locations. The blue crab, originally from the western Atlantic, has decimated local shellfish and aquatic life, significantly impacting clam aquafarms in the Po river delta.

Concerns over the rapid crab reproduction, possibly linked to climate change, have prompted urgent measures. Agriculture minister Francesco Lollobrigida visited the affected Po river area and confirmed emergency funding. The allocated funds will support fishing cooperatives and aquafarmers in implementing a large-scale fishing campaign to control the crab population.

Marine experts suggest that the crabs may have arrived via shipping bilge water about a decade ago. Despite efforts to curb their numbers, the situation remains dire. Italy, a major clam producer, is grappling with the ecological and economic consequences of the invasion, raising the challenge of coexistence with these invaders. The famed Italian delicacy, spaghetti alle vongole, could face jeopardy due to this unexpected ecological imbalance.

Also Read Stunned beachgoer finds ‘alien’ on British coast After a man witnessed an "alien" on a British beach, the world...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitterand stay updated with the latest news.Subscribe to our YouTube channelto watch news from Pakistan and around the world.