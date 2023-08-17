Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Japanese Ambassador Dances to Tamannaah’s ‘Kaavaalaa’

Japanese Ambassador Dances to Tamannaah’s ‘Kaavaalaa’

Articles
Advertisement
Advertisement

Japan’s Ambassador to India, Hiroshi Suzuki, has charmed the internet by dancing to Tamil superstar Rajinikanth’s hit song “Kaavaalaa.” In a viral video, Ambassador Suzuki showcases his moves alongside Japanese YouTuber Mayo San, capturing hearts with their joyful performance. The clip, shared on Twitter, depicts the diplomat fully engaged in the lively beat, even mimicking Rajinikanth’s iconic ‘sunglass step.’ The unexpected collaboration has garnered widespread attention, highlighting cultural connections between Japan and India.

Take a look at the post below:

The Twitter-shared video gained rapid attention as Ambassador Suzuki energetically matches steps with Mayo San, even performing Rajinikanth’s signature ‘sunglass step’ by the end. The unexpected collaboration between a government representative and a prominent YouTuber has resonated with audiences, highlighting the ambassador’s efforts to bridge cultural gaps between Japan and India.

Check out the responses below:

The song “Kaavaalaa,” featuring Tamannaah Bhatia’s captivating dance moves from the film “Jailer,” has captivated the internet. With its catchy hook step, the track has become a sensation, generating numerous dance reels. Rajinikanth’s upcoming movie “Jailer” released its first single, “Kaavaalaa,” on July 6, adding to the excitement surrounding the film.

Advertisement

Check out the original video of the song below:

Also Read

Korean Men’s Viral Dance to Kaavaalaa Song
Korean Men’s Viral Dance to Kaavaalaa Song

The song "Kaavaalaa" from the movie "Jailer," starring Tamannaah Bhatia and Rajinikanth,...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story