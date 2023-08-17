Japanese Ambassador Dances to Tamannaah’s ‘Kaavaalaa’

Japan’s Ambassador to India, Hiroshi Suzuki, has charmed the internet by dancing to Tamil superstar Rajinikanth’s hit song “Kaavaalaa.” In a viral video, Ambassador Suzuki showcases his moves alongside Japanese YouTuber Mayo San, capturing hearts with their joyful performance. The clip, shared on Twitter, depicts the diplomat fully engaged in the lively beat, even mimicking Rajinikanth’s iconic ‘sunglass step.’ The unexpected collaboration has garnered widespread attention, highlighting cultural connections between Japan and India.

Kaavaalaa dance video with Japanese YouTuber Mayo san(@MayoLoveIndia)🇮🇳🤝🇯🇵

My Love for Rajinikanth continues … @Rajinikanth #Jailer #rajinifans Video courtesy : Japanese Youtuber Mayo san and her team pic.twitter.com/qNTUWrq9Ig Advertisement — Hiroshi Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan (@HiroSuzukiAmbJP) August 16, 2023

The Twitter-shared video gained rapid attention as Ambassador Suzuki energetically matches steps with Mayo San, even performing Rajinikanth’s signature ‘sunglass step’ by the end. The unexpected collaboration between a government representative and a prominent YouTuber has resonated with audiences, highlighting the ambassador’s efforts to bridge cultural gaps between Japan and India.

The song “Kaavaalaa,” featuring Tamannaah Bhatia’s captivating dance moves from the film “Jailer,” has captivated the internet. With its catchy hook step, the track has become a sensation, generating numerous dance reels. Rajinikanth’s upcoming movie “Jailer” released its first single, “Kaavaalaa,” on July 6, adding to the excitement surrounding the film.

