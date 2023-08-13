Japanese Man Regrets Spending Rs 12 Lakhs to Become a Dog

Advertisement A Japanese man named Toco gains fame for transforming into a dog with a custom collie costume.

A Japanese man named Toco gained popularity on social media for his unique habit of transforming into a dog using a custom-made collie costume.

However, he has clarified that he doesn’t wish to live as a canine. In a recent report by the New York Post, Toco explained that he wears the costume “about once a week, mostly at home.” His fascination stems from a desire to transform and experience something different.

Toco’s distinctive costume, which took 40 days to create, has allowed him to fulfill his aspiration of temporarily “becoming an animal.” He shared videos of himself playing fetch and rolling around on the floor while wearing the costume.

He even ventured out in public in Tokyo, attracting attention from passersby and other dogs. Toco revealed that the videos were filmed the previous year during an interview with German TV station RTL. He expressed gratitude for being allowed to share the videos with the public and praised the interviewers for their kindness.

Despite not expecting a significant online response, Toco’s family has been supportive of his unique interest.

The YouTuber, who now boasts over 33,000 subscribers, mentioned that his family was surprised but accepting of his passion. Toco’s journey has been documented on his YouTube channel, although he has kept his identity private.

He shared that he had always nurtured a vague childhood dream of becoming an animal. When asked why he chose to embody a collie, he explained that his decision was based on his taste and his fondness for four-legged animals, particularly cute ones.

Toco believed that a larger animal resembling him would be the most realistic choice, leading him to select a long-haired dog like the collie. Beyond his YouTube success, Toco’s incredibly lifelike collie costume attracted attention due to its high price of Rs 12 lakh ($14,000).

Created by Zeppet, a company specializing in costumes for TV commercials and shows, the meticulous 40-day production process included multiple revisions. While Toco received praise from his online followers for his portrayal, judges from the American Kennel Club offered certain critiques.

Despite facing criticism from online trolls who labeled his dog cosplay as an unusual fetish, Toco remains unwavering in his commitment to his hobby. He expressed a genuine love for animals and highlighted that his playful portrayal as a collie brings him happiness and joy, as well as spreads happiness to others.

Regarding his financial gains from his YouTube channel, Toco chose not to disclose the exact amount but did mention that his subscriber count has surged to 51,000.