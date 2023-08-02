Japanese Man Suctions 11 Cans to Head for World Record

Japanese man Shunichi Kanno has reclaimed the Guinness World Record for most drink cans placed on the head using air suction. Initially setting the record in 2009 with nine cans, he was later surpassed by Jamie “Canhead” Keeton with 10 cans. Determined to regain the title, Kanno increased the ante to 11 cans by mastering the art of creating air suction on his temples.

To achieve the feat, Kanno creates a wrinkle on his skin, places a can there, and then pushes it firmly towards his head while easing the wrinkle. This creates a reduction in air pressure between the can and the skin, causing it to stick like a suction cup.

Kanno attributes his unique forehead shape to his success, stating that it has been a standout feature since he was young. He often showcases his talent in Tokyo bars, entertaining people with his extraordinary skill. The accomplishment has brought excitement and joy to his outings, and he takes pride in putting his distinctive forehead to good use.

Take a look at the post below:

Advertisement New record: The most drink cans placed on the head using air suction – 11 by Shunichi Kanno (Japan) 🇯🇵 His nickname is canhead for a reason 😂 pic.twitter.com/VQutFtkawd — Guinness World Records (@GWR) August 1, 2023

