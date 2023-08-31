Advertisement
Jawan trailer: Netizens can’t stop raving about SRK’s intense avatar

Jawan trailer: Netizens can’t stop raving about SRK’s intense avatar

Articles
Jawan trailer: Netizens can’t stop raving about SRK’s intense avatar

Jawan trailer: Netizens can’t stop raving about SRK’s intense avatar

  • Jawan trailer released garners over 2 million views in an hour.
  • Netizens are excited about the trailer, calling it a “superhit” and a “blockbuster”.
  • Shah Rukh Khan’s intense eyes in the trailer are a highlight.
The trailer for the highly anticipated film Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan has been released and has already garnered over 2 million views in an hour.

Since the release of the action-packed trailer, many people have taken to social media to express their excitement.

Here’s what people are saying about Jawan trailer:

An individual said, “Jawan will be a superhit for sure.”

Another person mentioned how ‘intense’ SRK’s eyes look in the trailer.

A third said that this film will be a blockbuster.

Here’s how a few others have reacted:

The upcoming action thriller Jawan trailer shows Shah Rukh Khan as a former soldier who leads a group of women on a mission to hijack a metro.

Nayanthara plays a police officer who is assigned to investigate the case. Vijay Sethupathi appears in multiple roles, one of which is the “fourth largest arms dealer in the world.”

The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Ridhi Dogra, and Sunil Grover. It is directed by Atlee and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment.

Jawan will be released on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

