Jawan trailer: Netizens can’t stop raving about SRK’s intense avatar

The trailer for the highly anticipated film Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan has been released and has already garnered over 2 million views in an hour.
Since the release of the action-packed trailer, many people have taken to social media to express their excitement.
An individual said, “Jawan will be a superhit for sure.”
Wow. What a Trailer is this of #Jawan .Atlee & Shah Rukh Khan just took it off somewhere else!!
The very thought of Sound Indian Superminds going & shining in the Bollywood scene makes me so happy!
Jawan will be a Super Duper Hit for sure!#ShahRukhKhan #Atlee #VijaySethupathi https://t.co/cc0HKWrxS3
— Jonah Abraham 😷 (@JonahAbraham26) August 31, 2023
Another person mentioned how ‘intense’ SRK’s eyes look in the trailer.
Intense eyes💥. #ShahRukhKhan #Nayanthara@iamsrk @Atlee_dir @RedChilliesEnt @anirudhofficial @VijaySethuOffl #Jawan #JawanTrailer pic.twitter.com/afLgrHkd9I
— ♡♔SRKCFC♔♡™ (@SRKCHENNAIFC) August 31, 2023
The EYES of JAWAN ~ EFFORTLESSLY ENGROSSING ❤️🔥💯🔗 https://t.co/CY0gSW0bf9@iamsrk @RedChilliesEnt @Atlee_dir#Jawan #JawanTrailer pic.twitter.com/csMhHDIfJo
— Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) August 31, 2023
A third said that this film will be a blockbuster.
Atlee has hit it out of the park in terms of presentation.
Just look at each frame how badass and massy it looks, RIP Pathaan records this is an ATBB 🔥#JawanTrailer pic.twitter.com/C5jD4vGYPd
— ح (@hmmbly) August 31, 2023
Here’s how a few others have reacted:
Netizens are going mad on #JawanTrailer !!#SRK #Anirudh your trailer got us. Now, make it worth with the final release. We just can't wait!@iamsrk @anirudhofficial @RedChilliesEnt #Jawan #12YrsOfKWFameMANKTHA #JawanPreReleaseEvent #Influenza #UCLdraw #INDIAAlliance… pic.twitter.com/MSm74reck0
— Dais World ® (@world_dais) August 31, 2023
How many times did you watch the trailer?
Me : Yes
The king is back 😍#JawanTrailer https://t.co/6dkRHeQb4b
— Babbar_Sher🦁 (@KanganaMayank) August 31, 2023
The upcoming action thriller Jawan trailer shows Shah Rukh Khan as a former soldier who leads a group of women on a mission to hijack a metro.
Nayanthara plays a police officer who is assigned to investigate the case. Vijay Sethupathi appears in multiple roles, one of which is the “fourth largest arms dealer in the world.”
The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Ridhi Dogra, and Sunil Grover. It is directed by Atlee and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment.
Jawan will be released on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.
