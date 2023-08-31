Jawan trailer: Netizens can’t stop raving about SRK’s intense avatar

Jawan trailer released garners over 2 million views in an hour.

Netizens are excited about the trailer, calling it a “superhit” and a “blockbuster”.

Shah Rukh Khan’s intense eyes in the trailer are a highlight.

The trailer for the highly anticipated film Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan has been released and has already garnered over 2 million views in an hour.

Since the release of the action-packed trailer, many people have taken to social media to express their excitement.

Here’s what people are saying about Jawan trailer:

An individual said, “Jawan will be a superhit for sure.”

Wow. What a Trailer is this of #Jawan .

The very thought of Sound Indian Superminds going & shining in the Bollywood scene makes me so happy! Jawan will be a Super Duper Hit for sure!#ShahRukhKhan #Atlee #VijaySethupathi https://t.co/cc0HKWrxS3 — Jonah Abraham 😷 (@JonahAbraham26) August 31, 2023

Another person mentioned how ‘intense’ SRK’s eyes look in the trailer.

A third said that this film will be a blockbuster.

Atlee has hit it out of the park in terms of presentation. Advertisement Just look at each frame how badass and massy it looks, RIP Pathaan records this is an ATBB 🔥#JawanTrailer pic.twitter.com/C5jD4vGYPd — ح (@hmmbly) August 31, 2023

Here’s how a few others have reacted:

How many times did you watch the trailer? Me : Yes The king is back 😍#JawanTrailer https://t.co/6dkRHeQb4b Advertisement — Babbar_Sher🦁 (@KanganaMayank) August 31, 2023

The upcoming action thriller Jawan trailer shows Shah Rukh Khan as a former soldier who leads a group of women on a mission to hijack a metro.

Nayanthara plays a police officer who is assigned to investigate the case. Vijay Sethupathi appears in multiple roles, one of which is the “fourth largest arms dealer in the world.”

The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Ridhi Dogra, and Sunil Grover. It is directed by Atlee and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment.

Jawan will be released on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

