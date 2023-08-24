Jens Ritter, Lufthansa CEO, Turns Flight Attendant for a Day

Advertisement Lufthansa CEO Jens Ritter worked as an “extra crew member” on a flight from Frankfurt to Riyadh.

He assisted passengers and engaged with the flight crew.

He found the experience interesting and challenging.

Jens Ritter, CEO of Lufthansa Airlines, has embraced a fresh responsibility as an “extra crew member,” immersing himself in the experiences of flight attendants and tending to passenger requirements.

Through images shared on his LinkedIn profile, Mr. Ritter depicted moments of him assisting passengers and engaging with the flight crew on the journey from Frankfurt, Germany, to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Within his post, Mr. Ritter underscored the significance of adopting different viewpoints as a means to acquire novel understandings.