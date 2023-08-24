Advertisement
Jens Ritter, Lufthansa CEO, Turns Flight Attendant for a Day

Jens Ritter, Lufthansa CEO, Turns Flight Attendant for a Day

Jens Ritter, Lufthansa CEO, Turns Flight Attendant for a Day

Jens Ritter, Lufthansa CEO, Turns Flight Attendant for a Day

  • Lufthansa CEO Jens Ritter worked as an “extra crew member” on a flight from Frankfurt to Riyadh.
  • He assisted passengers and engaged with the flight crew.
  • He found the experience interesting and challenging.

Jens Ritter, CEO of Lufthansa Airlines, has embraced a fresh responsibility as an “extra crew member,” immersing himself in the experiences of flight attendants and tending to passenger requirements.

Through images shared on his LinkedIn profile, Mr. Ritter depicted moments of him assisting passengers and engaging with the flight crew on the journey from Frankfurt, Germany, to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Within his post, Mr. Ritter underscored the significance of adopting different viewpoints as a means to acquire novel understandings.

He stated, “Sometimes, you need to change perspectives to gain new insights. This week, I accompanied our Lufthansa Airlines flight crew heading to Riyadh and Bahrain as an ‘additional crew member’. What a ride!”

This unique experience marked Mr Ritter’s first time working as a part of the cabin crew, despite his many years of service with the Lufthansa Group.

He described the experience as both interesting and challenging, stating, “I have been working for the Lufthansa Group for many years. But I have never had the opportunity to work as part of the cabin crew. And honestly, that was so interesting and also challenging.”

During the entirety of the trip, Mr. Ritter found himself deeply impressed by the extensive preparation preceding each flight, particularly in handling unforeseen circumstances.

Of notable mention was his observation regarding the disparity between the meal options outlined on the menu cards and the actual availability of the aircraft.

Demonstrating his commitment, Mr. Ritter assured passengers in the comment section that the matter would be rectified, affirming, “Rest assured, we are addressing this and will ensure a solution.”

Mr. Ritter showered commendations upon the flight crew, highlighting their gracious inclusion of him in their ranks.

His involvement spanned assisting passengers in business class during the journey to Riyadh and tending to those in economy class on the nighttime return flight to Frankfurt.

He conveyed his immense satisfaction with every instance he encountered, underscoring the significant insights he garnered within a brief timeframe.

Bringing his post to a close, he extended his thankfulness to the crew, passengers, and all contributors who facilitated this enlightening opportunity.

