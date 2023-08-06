Jisoo Dances to ‘Badal Barsa Bijuli’ in Fan-Made Video

Feeling down with Monday blues? Here’s a video that’s sure to brighten up your week! South Korean girl group Blackpink’s Jisoo stars in a fan-made video, dancing to the tune of “Badal Barsa Bijuli.” The captivating edit showcases Jisoo adorned in a mesmerizing gown of white tulle, with delicate flowers on her palms that complement the dance breaks in the song by Anand Karki and Mandavi Tripathi.

Instagram user Kishan Jhun Jhun Wala shared the delightful video, seizing the opportunity to capitalize on Jisoo’s recent spotlight in the news. Since its upload two days ago, the video has garnered over 180,000 views and continues to attract more attention.

Take a look at the video below:

Fans and viewers can’t get enough of the enchanting performance, expressing their admiration and thoughts in the comments section. With Jisoo’s grace and the perfect synchronization with the music, this video is undoubtedly a mood-lifter that promises to bring sunshine to your week.

Check out the responses below:

“Why does it fit so well though,” posted an Instagram user. Another added, “What an edit!” “Jisoo saw this coming way before us!” expressed a third. A fourth joined, “Awesome! You found the original video of this song.” “LMAO it’s literally jisoo jisoo mausam cha,” shared a fifth. A sixth commented, “The song even says Jisso Jisso.” “Jisoo jisoo with real jisoo,” wrote a seventh.

