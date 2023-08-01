Joe Biden Goes Shirtless, and the World Reacts

In contrast to the infamous 2009 horse riding photos of the Kremlin leader and Donald Trump’s frequently Photoshopped images, there was no indication that President Biden was intentionally trying to showcase his chest in the viral beach photo.

During his travels, White House reporters briefly saw and photographed him sitting with First Lady Jill Biden under an umbrella, where he was wearing a blue polo shirt.

The beach photo was taken by Geller, a journalist who happened to be walking along the shoreline. He discreetly captured three pictures of the president, who was accompanied by a robust security detail.

Given that President Biden is already the oldest president in history and aiming for a second four-year term in 2024, there is intense scrutiny over his physical health.

This candid glimpse of him shirtless has provided Americans with a closer look than they might have expected.