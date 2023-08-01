Advertisement
Joe Biden Goes Shirtless, and the World Reacts

Articles
  • US President Joe Biden was photographed shirtless on the beach in Rehoboth, Delaware.
  • The photo was taken by a journalist who was walking along the shoreline.
  • There was no indication that Biden was intentionally trying to showcase his chest.
A viral picture emerged on social media showing the 80-year-old US President Joe Biden sunbathing shirtless on the beach near his Rehoboth, Delaware, residence.

This comes after similar instances where other world leaders like Vladimir Putin sought to project strength by posing shirtless on a horse, and Donald Trump, in an imaginative move, superimposed his face onto images of Sylvester Stallone’s muscular torso.

However, it appears that President Biden’s intention was simply to enjoy some sunshine on Sunday.

US President Joe Biden's on US beach.

A journalist, who happened to be on vacation in Rehoboth, captured a picture of President Joe Biden relaxing shirtless on the beach.

In the image, Biden can be seen wearing long blue swimming trunks, blue tennis shoes, a backward baseball cap, and sunglasses.

“President Biden is enjoying a gorgeous beach day here in Rehoboth,” the journalist, Eric Geller, wrote on X, the site formerly known as Twitter.

In contrast to the infamous 2009 horse riding photos of the Kremlin leader and Donald Trump’s frequently Photoshopped images, there was no indication that President Biden was intentionally trying to showcase his chest in the viral beach photo.

During his travels, White House reporters briefly saw and photographed him sitting with First Lady Jill Biden under an umbrella, where he was wearing a blue polo shirt.

The beach photo was taken by Geller, a journalist who happened to be walking along the shoreline. He discreetly captured three pictures of the president, who was accompanied by a robust security detail.

Given that President Biden is already the oldest president in history and aiming for a second four-year term in 2024, there is intense scrutiny over his physical health.

This candid glimpse of him shirtless has provided Americans with a closer look than they might have expected.

