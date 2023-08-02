Juggling Duo Attempts Tandem World Record at MIT

Juggling enthusiasts David Rush and Arthur Lewbel successfully attempted to reclaim a Guinness World Record for most consecutive side-by-side juggling catches by a team of two. The pair, who had previously held the record with 532 catches in 2018, lost it to German jugglers Luca Pferdmenges and Jan Daumin, who achieved 901 catches.

Determined to regain their title, Rush and Lewbel made several attempts at a meeting of the MIT Juggling Club. After multiple tries, they finally managed an impressive run of 914 catches. The evidence from their attempt is now being submitted to Guinness World Records for review and verification.

David Rush, known for breaking over 250 Guinness World Records, teamed up with Arthur Lewbel, who founded the MIT Juggling Club back in 1975. Together, their skill and determination allowed them to reclaim the coveted title, showcasing their exceptional juggling abilities in tandem.

Take a look at the video below:

Advertisement

Also Read Giant Wooden Toy Block Tower Sets World Record with Satisfying Domino Topple The tower collapse was captured on video, demonstrating a domino effect. The...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.