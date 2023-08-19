Jump-Roping Cat Sets Guinness World Record

A remarkable 13-year-old Missouri cat named Kit Kat has leaped into the spotlight by smashing a Guinness World Record. Collaborating with owner Trisha Seifried, Kit Kat showcased his extraordinary jump-roping skills, skipping an astounding nine times in just one minute.

Trained by Seifried, Kit Kat’s incredible feat shattered the record for the most skips by a cat within a minute. Seifried shared, “By 6 months old Kit Kat was jumping rope in front of huge crowds of people at the farm, helping to bust myths that cats can’t be trained.”

Seifried, who manages an animal talent agency, has propelled Kit Kat’s talents into the limelight. The feline sensation boasts an impressive resume, including starring in a social media campaign for Friskies cat food and even gracing the stage of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

While jumping rope remains Kit Kat’s showstopper, Seifried revealed his current favorite trick is the endearing high five. Despite his age, Kit Kat continues to captivate audiences with his agility and charm, leaving an indelible mark on both the world of feline feats and his many admirers.

Take a look at the video below:

