Justin Trudeau and son show off their ‘Barbie’ style

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his eldest son, Xavier, had a delightful outing together to watch the movie “Barbie.”
The proud father shared a heartwarming picture of their special time on Instagram, showing them twinning in pink outfits.
In the photo, they can be seen posing in front of the Barbie movie poster, and the caption read, “We’re team Barbie.” Trudeau sported a vibrant neon pink hoodie, while his son looked stylish in a fuchsia T-shirt. The Greta Gerwig-directed film they watched is receiving tremendous global acclaim.
Just four days after announcing his separation from his wife, Sophie Gregoire, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shared a photo of his outing with his oldest son, Xavier, to watch the movie “Barbie.”
In the Instagram post, he and Xavier can be seen twinning in pink outfits, expressing their support for the iconic doll.
This outing comes amidst the challenging time of their separation. Trudeau and Sophie also have two other children together, daughter Ella-Grace (14) and son Hadrien (9).
In a statement Trudeau posted on Instagram on Wednesday, he wrote, “Hi everyone, Sophie and I would like to share the fact that after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have decided to separate.”
“As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build,” he continued. “For the well-being of our children, we ask that you respect our and their privacy. Thank you.”
Since its premiere over two weeks ago, “Barbie,” directed by Greta Gerwig, has surpassed the remarkable milestone of US$1 billion in box office earnings.
This outstanding achievement has also set a new record for female directors, previously held by Patty Jenkins, the director of “Wonder Woman.”
The movie’s immense success is a testament to its widespread appeal and the talent of the visionary director, Greta Gerwig.
