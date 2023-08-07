Justin Trudeau and son show off their ‘Barbie’ style

Justin Trudeau and his son twinned in pink to watch the “Barbie” movie.

The movie has grossed over $1 billion at the box office.

It is the highest-grossing movie directed by a female.

Advertisement

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his eldest son, Xavier, had a delightful outing together to watch the movie “Barbie.”

The proud father shared a heartwarming picture of their special time on Instagram, showing them twinning in pink outfits.

In the photo, they can be seen posing in front of the Barbie movie poster, and the caption read, “We’re team Barbie.” Trudeau sported a vibrant neon pink hoodie, while his son looked stylish in a fuchsia T-shirt. The Greta Gerwig-directed film they watched is receiving tremendous global acclaim.