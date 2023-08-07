Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Justin Trudeau and son show off their ‘Barbie’ style

Justin Trudeau and son show off their ‘Barbie’ style

Articles
Advertisement
Justin Trudeau and son show off their ‘Barbie’ style

Justin Trudeau and son show off their ‘Barbie’ style

Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Justin Trudeau and his son twinned in pink to watch the “Barbie” movie.
  • The movie has grossed over $1 billion at the box office.
  • It is the highest-grossing movie directed by a female.
Advertisement

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his eldest son, Xavier, had a delightful outing together to watch the movie “Barbie.”

The proud father shared a heartwarming picture of their special time on Instagram, showing them twinning in pink outfits.

In the photo, they can be seen posing in front of the Barbie movie poster, and the caption read, “We’re team Barbie.” Trudeau sported a vibrant neon pink hoodie, while his son looked stylish in a fuchsia T-shirt. The Greta Gerwig-directed film they watched is receiving tremendous global acclaim.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Just four days after announcing his separation from his wife, Sophie Gregoire, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shared a photo of his outing with his oldest son, Xavier, to watch the movie “Barbie.”

In the Instagram post, he and Xavier can be seen twinning in pink outfits, expressing their support for the iconic doll.

This outing comes amidst the challenging time of their separation. Trudeau and Sophie also have two other children together, daughter Ella-Grace (14) and son Hadrien (9).

Advertisement

In a statement Trudeau posted on Instagram on Wednesday, he wrote, “Hi everyone, Sophie and I would like to share the fact that after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have decided to separate.”

Advertisement

“As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build,” he continued. “For the well-being of our children, we ask that you respect our and their privacy. Thank you.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

Since its premiere over two weeks ago, “Barbie,” directed by Greta Gerwig, has surpassed the remarkable milestone of US$1 billion in box office earnings.

This outstanding achievement has also set a new record for female directors, previously held by Patty Jenkins, the director of “Wonder Woman.”

Advertisement

The movie’s immense success is a testament to its widespread appeal and the talent of the visionary director, Greta Gerwig.

Advertisement

Also Read

Migrant shipwreck off Tunisia leaves four dead, 51 missing
Migrant shipwreck off Tunisia leaves four dead, 51 missing

Migrant shipwreck off Tunisia leaves four dead, 51 missing. Tunisia has become...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and worldwide.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story