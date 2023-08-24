Advertisement
Karnataka Husband's DIY Delivery Attempt Ends in Tragedy

Karnataka Husband’s DIY Delivery Attempt Ends in Tragedy

Articles
Karnataka Husband’s DIY Delivery Attempt Ends in Tragedy

Karnataka Husband’s DIY Delivery Attempt Ends in Tragedy

  • Woman dies during home birth after husband follows YouTube tutorial.
  • The husband attempted to sever the umbilical cord but botched the procedure.
  • The woman suffered fatal blood loss and died.

In a tragic illustration of the dangers of relying on unverified information from the internet, a distressing incident unfolded in the Krishnagiri district of Karnataka.

A pregnant woman lost her life during childbirth after her husband attempted a home birth based on a technique he had come across in a YouTube tutorial.

According to reports, the victim, identified as Loganayaki and aged 27, suffered fatal blood loss as a result of her husband, Madhesh, inadequately handling the attempted natural birth at their residence.

Allegedly, Madhesh followed instructions from a YouTube video in his endeavor to assist his wife, but tragically miscalculated the procedure, leading to her severe blood loss and demise.

The situation prompted a medical officer named Rathika from the local Primary Health Center (PHC) to file a police complaint.

Details from police sources reveal that Madhesh, a resident of Puliampatti near Pochampalli, opted for a home birth when Loganayaki went into labor.

Regrettably, his efforts went awry, particularly in the proper severing of the umbilical cord, resulting in critical blood loss.

Immediate action was taken, rushing Loganayaki to the nearby PHC, where medical professionals unfortunately pronounced her dead upon arrival.

In response to the complaint lodged by the medical officer, authorities have initiated legal proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) against Madhesh.

He has been apprehended, and a thorough investigation is currently in progress, as confirmed by an official statement.

