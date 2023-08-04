Lazy Girl Jobs: The Latest Viral Trend Among Gen Z

The latest trend going viral among Gen Z is the concept of “lazy girl jobs,” which stands in contrast to the hustle culture embraced by many millennials. Instead of prioritizing constant work and side hustles, Gen Z is seeking jobs that offer a better work-life balance and require minimal effort.

The trend was popularized on TikTok by influencer Gabriel Judge, who runs the Instagram account The Anti Work Girlboss. Lazy girl jobs are defined as positions that pay decently, demand little effort, and offer flexibility in working hours, allowing employees to “quietly quit” without compromising their financial stability.

According to Judge, there are numerous non-technical tech roles, such as marketing associates, account managers, or customer success managers, that fit the criteria of lazy girl jobs. These roles can pay around 60-80 thousand and allow remote work, providing a more relaxed approach to employment.

Judge emphasizes that having a job with a good work-life balance, where fixed working hours don’t confine employees, is what makes lazy girl jobs truly appealing. She even runs a program aimed at helping women find such jobs, encouraging them to seek opportunities that prioritize their well-being over relentless work demands.

“And what we mean as lazy girl is a safe, high-paying, remote job that provides a safety net. Women are powerful beautiful and creative when we aren’t worrying about money. We have so many resources on how to get your next lazy girl job,” Judge wrote on Instagram.

“This is so great. As a mom, I feel like I was presented two choices: become a stay at home mom and miss out on income, career progression, etc. or work a taxing, fully consuming job that leaves me no time for self care or to be a present parent. But the truth is that there is a wonderful middle path of taking a safe, well paying, non demanding job that gives me plenty of time with my kiddo, plenty of time for myself, and gives me fulfilment,” a user commented.

