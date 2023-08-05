Leopard or Tiger? Wild Cat Spotted Sprinting Through Fog

A leopard was spotted in Lonavala, Maharashtra.

The animal was initially mistaken for a tiger.

The leopard calmly crossed the railway tracks without causing any harm.

Amid heavy rains and flood-like conditions in various parts of the country, the presence of wild animals in residential areas has seen a rise.

A recent video from Maharashtra’s Lonavala captured a wild creature, initially mistaken for a tiger, dashing across the Railway Ghat section.

The footage caused panic among residents. In the video, a man walking on the tracks quickly ran for safety upon spotting the animal.

However, the leopard, not a tiger as initially believed, calmly crossed the railway tracks without causing any harm.

The video has been circulating on the internet, with netizens clarifying the correct identification of the animal.