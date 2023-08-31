‘Life goals’: Cat shows love for human in heartwarming photo

Heartbroken Ethan Klein Mourns Death of Dog Shredder
A video of a cat hugging and petting its human has gone viral on social media. The video, which was originally posted on the Instagram page gupitaro, shows the cat sitting on its owner’s lap and wrapping its front paws around them.
The cat then gently pets its owner’s face and hair.
The video has been viewed millions of times and has been met with a wave of awws and heart emojis. Many people commented on how sweet and affectionate the cat is, and how lucky the owner is to have such a loving pet.
The video is a reminder of the special bond that can exist between humans and animals. It is also a reminder that even cats, who are often seen as independent creatures, can be very loving and affectionate.
“They’ll only do this for 15 seconds, then ignore for the next 16 hours,” joked an Instagram user. “Such a sweet baby,” shared another. “The sweetest fur baby ever,” joined a third. “He is definitely in love,” commented a fourth. “This is what I want a kitty to,” added a fifth. “Life goals,” wrote a sixth.
The video was uploaded on August 21st and has since garnered over one million views, thousands of likes, and countless comments. People were captivated by the cuteness of the clip and couldn’t stop talking about it.
