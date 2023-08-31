‘Life goals’: Cat shows love for human in heartwarming photo

A video of a cat hugging and petting a human goes viral on social media.

A video of a cat hugging and petting its human has gone viral on social media. The video, which was originally posted on the Instagram page gupitaro, shows the cat sitting on its owner’s lap and wrapping its front paws around them.

The cat then gently pets its owner’s face and hair.

The video has been viewed millions of times and has been met with a wave of awws and heart emojis. Many people commented on how sweet and affectionate the cat is, and how lucky the owner is to have such a loving pet.

The video is a reminder of the special bond that can exist between humans and animals. It is also a reminder that even cats, who are often seen as independent creatures, can be very loving and affectionate.

Take a look at this sweet video of the cat and its human here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cats of Instagram (@cats_of_instagram)

What did Instagram users say about this cute cat video?

“They’ll only do this for 15 seconds, then ignore for the next 16 hours,” joked an Instagram user. “Such a sweet baby,” shared another. “The sweetest fur baby ever,” joined a third. “He is definitely in love,” commented a fourth. “This is what I want a kitty to,” added a fifth. “Life goals,” wrote a sixth.

The video was uploaded on August 21st and has since garnered over one million views, thousands of likes, and countless comments. People were captivated by the cuteness of the clip and couldn’t stop talking about it.

