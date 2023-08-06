LinkedIn Reunion: Woman’s Lucky Childhood Friend Encounter

In the age of social media, a heartwarming story of rekindled friendship has captured the internet’s attention. Vedika, a woman, shared her extraordinary encounter on X (formerly known as Twitter) about how LinkedIn played a pivotal role in reconnecting her with her childhood best friend after a whopping 15 years.

Vedika expressed her excitement in the tweet, stating that LinkedIn “literally reunited” her with her long-lost friend, Barnali. The accompanying screenshot displayed their heartwarming exchange in the LinkedIn DM window. The joyous reunion began with Vedika sending a picture of two kids sitting in a classroom, inquiring if the girl on the right side was Barnali. Much to her delight, Barnali confirmed her identity, and the old friends swiftly resumed their long-overdue conversation.

LinkedIn literally reunited me with my childhood best friend after 15 years😭🫶 pic.twitter.com/QYEvYaobuG Advertisement — Vedika (@Sangle_Vedika) August 5, 2023

In the comments section, Vedika shared that they had been inseparable during their early school years but eventually lost touch when she left school.

This heartwarming story resonated with netizens, garnering over 3.4 lakh views and more than six thousand likes since it was shared. The tale serves as a touching reminder of the power of social media in rekindling cherished connections that stood the test of time.

“Happy ending,” said a user. “SO CUTE omg,” added another user. Another added, “Beauty of school friends.” “Most wholesome thing I have seen all week,” commented a person. A fourth user added, “So lucky! I have been waiting for him to atleast accept my connection request since last two years.” “Sometimes social media is pretty good,” added another person.

