LinkedIn Reunites Childhood Best Friends After 15 Years

Woman finds long-lost friend on LinkedIn after 15 years.

The two friends reconnected through a LinkedIn chat.

The reunion has been met with widespread support and admiration.

Vedika Sangle took to Twitter to share a heartwarming story about how LinkedIn brought her closer to her long-lost childhood friend.

After a gap of 15 years, Vedika successfully reconnected with her best friend from childhood through LinkedIn.

In her tweet, Vedika expressed her gratitude for LinkedIn, stating that it was the platform that facilitated their reunion.

Alongside her tweet, she included a screenshot of their LinkedIn chat, where she messaged a woman named Barnali and shared a childhood photograph.

In the chat, Vedika asked if Barnali was the person in the picture, and Barnali joyfully confirmed that she was indeed the one.

The touching tale of rekindled friendship touched the hearts of many on the microblogging platform.