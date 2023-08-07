LinkedIn Reunites Childhood Best Friends After 15 Years

New Optical Illusion Requires You to Close Your Eyes
Vedika Sangle took to Twitter to share a heartwarming story about how LinkedIn brought her closer to her long-lost childhood friend.
After a gap of 15 years, Vedika successfully reconnected with her best friend from childhood through LinkedIn.
In her tweet, Vedika expressed her gratitude for LinkedIn, stating that it was the platform that facilitated their reunion.
Alongside her tweet, she included a screenshot of their LinkedIn chat, where she messaged a woman named Barnali and shared a childhood photograph.
In the chat, Vedika asked if Barnali was the person in the picture, and Barnali joyfully confirmed that she was indeed the one.
The touching tale of rekindled friendship touched the hearts of many on the microblogging platform.
LinkedIn literally reunited me with my childhood best friend after 15 years😭🫶 pic.twitter.com/QYEvYaobuG
— Vedika (@Sangle_Vedika) August 5, 2023
Posted on August 5, this heartwarming story has captured the attention of over four lakh viewers and garnered more than 8,000 likes.
The comments section of the post has been flooded with expressions of admiration, as people find the reunion of childhood friends through social media to be truly heartwarming and wholesome.
The touching narrative of reconnection has resonated with many, emphasizing the power of social platforms in fostering meaningful relationships.
An individual wrote, “I have found my childhood friend on LinkedIn, but she is inactive there and hasn’t opened the app in ages.” A second added, “Wow, this is so wholesome.” A third posted, “This is the best thing I’ve read today.” A fourth commented, “I’m rooting for such unions, so unexpected yet wholesome!” A fifth expressed, “This is the real objective for social media platforms at the initial stages of ‘connecting people’. Glad you experience this nowadays as well.” A sixth shared, “I thought these moments were Facebook’s things. There’s no better feeling than connecting over the internet with a lost friend.” A seventh said, “Awww this is so sweet. Glad you got connected to your childhood friend!”
