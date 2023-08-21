Little Girl’s Adorable Dance to ‘Kaavaalaa’ Delights Internet

The infectious charm of the song “Kaavaalaa” from the Rajinikanth-starrer “Jailer” has not only captured the hearts of fans but also inspired a wave of dance renditions across social media. Actress Tamannaah’s dynamic dance moves have ignited a trend that’s taken the nation by storm. A remarkable highlight comes in the form of the youngest influencer, a little girl whose adorable dance video has won over the internet.

Take a look at the post below:

Shared on the Instagram page cutiepie_riva, the video showcases the young dancer exuding joy and talent. Clad in a black top and pink pajamas, she flawlessly grooves to the beats of “Kaavaalaa,” mastering the catchy hook step with a captivating smile. Despite the video being shared a month ago, it’s regaining viral momentum, receiving admiration for its cuteness and dancing prowess. The caption humorously reads, “Nv kavalaya… trending one.”

Check out the responses below:

One user said, ”Super cute beautiful lovely baby doll.” Another commented, ”Made my day today, cutest dance ever.” A third added, ”Myyy Gooodddd, Soooo cute! I Love Your Moves beta. Keep Rocking! Lot’s of Love and blessings.” A fourth wrote, ”Absolutely splendid and utterly adorable moves.”

The trend has even extended to unexpected places, as the Ambassador of Japan to India joined the excitement, dancing to the same song alongside renowned Japanese YouTuber Mayo San. Beyond its viral dance sensation, “Jailer” boasts an ensemble cast including Rajinikanth, Tamannaah, Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, and more, making it a cinematic treat for fans.

