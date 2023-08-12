Advertisement
Live Frog Found in Michigan Woman’s Spinach

Articles
Live Frog Found in Michigan Woman’s Spinach

A Michigan family was in for an unexpected surprise when they discovered a live frog in a sealed package of spinach. The incident occurred after Amber Worrick of Southfield purchased Earthbound Farms Organic Spinach from a Meijer store on Telegraph Road.

Amber’s daughter was the first to spot the uninvited guest, prompting both shock and disbelief. “My daughter was screaming, she was like ‘Oh my god, it’s a frog,’ and I was like, ‘What?'” recounted Worrick in an interview with WJBK-TV.

Relieved that the discovery was made before any consumption occurred, Worrick expressed gratitude, saying, “Just thank god I didn’t eat the frog.”

The package, along with its unexpected inhabitant, was promptly returned to the store, which issued a refund. Meijer assured customers that steps were being taken to address the situation.

Meijer stated, “The frog was carefully relocated to a new home outdoors,” emphasizing the company’s commitment to quality and freshness. Taylor Farms, the parent company of Earthbound Farms, initiated an investigation into the incident and expressed their regret.

“We are in direct communication with our customer partner and the consumer to express our apologies,” the company affirmed, underlining their dedication to food safety and customer satisfaction.

This eyebrow-raising incident highlights the importance of vigilant quality control measures in the food industry to prevent such occurrences in the future.

Take a look at the video below:

