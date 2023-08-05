Loose Dog Halts Traffic on Philadelphia Highway

Traffic came to a standstill on a busy Philadelphia highway last Friday morning when a loose dog was spotted running through the southbound lanes of Interstate 95. The incident occurred near Allegheny Avenue at approximately 7:30 a.m., sparking a frantic scene as drivers tried to avoid the canine darting between vehicles.

Pennsylvania State Police were quick to respond, attempting to capture the furry intruder and restore order. However, the dog proved to be quite the elusive escape artist, leading officers on a mile-long chase before finally being apprehended.

The dog was taken to the Town and Country Pet Care Center in Langhorne for evaluation. Thankfully, despite an encounter with a large truck during the chase, the dog remained unharmed.

Angela Carpino, the General Manager of the pet care center, noted that the dog appeared to have endured some trauma. Despite wearing a collar, the dog was not microchipped, leaving officials searching for its owner.

The heart-pounding incident serves as a reminder of the importance of pet safety and responsible pet ownership. Authorities are now working diligently to reunite the adventurous pup with its rightful owner.

