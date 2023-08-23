Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Lost Kitten Rescued from Taxi Engine After 500-Mile Trip

Lost Kitten Rescued from Taxi Engine After 500-Mile Trip

Articles
Advertisement
Lost Kitten Rescued from Taxi Engine After 500-Mile Trip

Lost Kitten Rescued from Taxi Engine After 500-Mile Trip

Advertisement

A cab driver from Tonyrefail had an astonishing discovery when he found a kitten lodged behind the grille of his taxi after an extensive 500-mile round trip. The cat’s presence was revealed when the driver, Tom Hutchings, returned home after driving to various locations, including Bristol Airport, Llanelli, Cardiff, and Treherbert.

Tom’s fiancee noticed something peculiar as he pulled up outside their house in his Mercedes-Benz Citan. Upon inspection, he was stunned to find a little pink nose and a pair of green eyes peering at him from behind the grille.

With a toolbox in hand, Tom managed to detach the front bumper and gently free the cat. He then took the exhausted feline to a nearby vet, where she received a clean bill of health. An online search revealed that the cat, named Gizmo, had been missing from her Miskin home for a week.

Despite the puzzle of how Gizmo traveled from Miskin to Tonyrefail, covering a distance of about six to seven miles, Tom speculated that she might have hitched a ride with passing industrial lorries. The unexpected reunion left Gizmo’s owners amazed and grateful for her safe return after they had lost hope.

Also Read

Tater Tot, the internet’s favorite rescue kitten, passes away
Tater Tot, the internet’s favorite rescue kitten, passes away

Internet-famous kitten Tater Tot passes away after battling pneumonia. Tater Tot's foster...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story