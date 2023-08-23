Lost Kitten Rescued from Taxi Engine After 500-Mile Trip

A cab driver from Tonyrefail had an astonishing discovery when he found a kitten lodged behind the grille of his taxi after an extensive 500-mile round trip. The cat’s presence was revealed when the driver, Tom Hutchings, returned home after driving to various locations, including Bristol Airport, Llanelli, Cardiff, and Treherbert.

Tom’s fiancee noticed something peculiar as he pulled up outside their house in his Mercedes-Benz Citan. Upon inspection, he was stunned to find a little pink nose and a pair of green eyes peering at him from behind the grille.

With a toolbox in hand, Tom managed to detach the front bumper and gently free the cat. He then took the exhausted feline to a nearby vet, where she received a clean bill of health. An online search revealed that the cat, named Gizmo, had been missing from her Miskin home for a week.

Despite the puzzle of how Gizmo traveled from Miskin to Tonyrefail, covering a distance of about six to seven miles, Tom speculated that she might have hitched a ride with passing industrial lorries. The unexpected reunion left Gizmo’s owners amazed and grateful for her safe return after they had lost hope.

Also Read Tater Tot, the internet’s favorite rescue kitten, passes away Internet-famous kitten Tater Tot passes away after battling pneumonia. Tater Tot's foster...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.