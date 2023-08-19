Man Arrested After Parachute Jump from Eiffel Tower

A man was arrested in Paris after successfully parachuting off the Eiffel Tower, according to a police statement. The daring escapade unfolded when the man entered the tower’s premises just past 5am, well before its official opening hours, as reported by French media.

Despite being swiftly spotted by security personnel, the individual managed to evade capture and ascend to the tower’s pinnacle, carrying a parachute concealed in a backpack. He leaped from the top of the 330-meter-high landmark and safely landed in a nearby stadium.

Take a look at the post below:

Man arrested after parachuting off Eiffel Tower

➡️ https://t.co/x0lJI2kx4n pic.twitter.com/IAB231nRw2 Advertisement — FRANCE 24 English (@France24_en) August 17, 2023

However, he was apprehended by authorities for endangering the lives of others due to his reckless act. Police emphasized that such actions posed a serious threat to those working below the tower. With over 5.9 million visitors annually, the Eiffel Tower is a renowned tourist attraction in Paris.

The man now faces criminal charges for his actions, prompting discussions on social media about the necessity of avoiding such stunts for the safety of the public.

Also Read American Tourists Found Sleeping on Eiffel Tower Intoxicated tourists spent night in restricted area, posed no apparent threat. Duo...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitterand stay updated with the latest news.Subscribe to our YouTube channelto watch news from Pakistan and around the world.