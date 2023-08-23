Man Bitten by Snake Travels 1,300 km for Treatment

In a remarkable tale of survival and determination, a 20-year-old youth named Sunil Kumar from Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh, overcame the odds after being bitten by a snake in Gujarat on August 15. Sunil, a hardworking laborer in Rajkot, Gujarat, initially sought treatment at a local health center but soon found himself in a critical condition, slipping into unconsciousness.

Fearing for his life, Sunil’s concerned family took an extraordinary step – they embarked on a 1,300-kilometer journey from Gujarat to Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh. Securing an Advanced Life Support ambulance for Rs 51,000, they traversed the challenging distance to reach Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital (LLR) in Kanpur.

Upon arrival at LLR Hospital, Sunil was immediately placed on a ventilator and began receiving treatment. Dr. B.P. Priyadarshi, a senior physician at LLR, shared that Sunil’s condition had been extremely critical due to the neuro-toxic effects of the snake venom. However, the medical team’s efforts bore fruit, and gradually Sunil started showing signs of improvement. Just recently, on Saturday, he was successfully weaned off the ventilator and transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for further care.

Sunil’s resilience and the dedicated efforts of the medical professionals have turned the tide in his favor. Hailing from Rari village in Fatehpur, he had journeyed a long and arduous path to recovery, proving that the human spirit can triumph even in the face of life-threatening challenges.

