Man Creates Drum Set From Household Items, Goes Viral

Advertisement Man plays makeshift drum set made from household items goes viral.

Nagaland minister shares video of man’s drum set, netizens impressed.

Man’s ingenuity and musical skill are on display in the homemade drum set.

A widely-shared video has captured the online audience’s interest, highlighting a man’s impressive display of talent as he adeptly plays a makeshift ‘jugaad’ drum set.

This unique drum set, ingeniously assembled from everyday household items, has drawn the attention of Temjen Imna Along, Nagaland’s Minister for Tourism and Higher Education, who is renowned for his captivating presence on social media.

The video showcases the individual’s remarkable resourcefulness, featuring his skillful performance on the homemade drum set crafted from readily available materials like wooden shells, plastic drum heads, and metal hardware.

The man’s ingenuity and musical skill shine through as he even simulates a hi-hat using a cardboard box, underscoring his inventive and creative approach to music.

The video’s popularity has grown significantly, sparking widespread fascination.