Man Grows 250kg of Tomatoes on Rooftop

Vikram Pandey, a resident of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, India, has achieved a remarkable urban farming feat by cultivating an impressive 250 kilograms of tomatoes on his rooftop. Despite limited space, Pandey, a gardening enthusiast, converted his balcony into a mini tomato garden, strategically planting around 50 to 60 saplings. His attentive care resulted in a bountiful harvest that surprised even his neighbors.

Amidst soaring tomato prices nationwide, Pandey’s innovative endeavor aimed to address the issue locally. Beyond tomatoes, his green-thumb expertise extended to lemon trees, chabutra musummi, and various other vegetables. Pandey’s generous gesture didn’t stop at a successful harvest – he shared the surplus tomatoes with his community, earning praise for his thoughtfulness.

Pandey’s rooftop oasis not only offers a solution to urban space constraints but also serves as an inspiring example of sustainable urban agriculture. His dedication and success stand as a beacon of hope for others seeking innovative ways to contribute to local food production.

