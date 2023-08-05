Man Smashes Walnuts with Forehead, Challenges World Record

In an impressive display of martial arts skill and determination, Naveen Kumar, a 27-year-old from India, has recaptured a Guinness World Record by smashing an astounding 273 walnuts with his forehead in just one minute. This feat allowed him to reclaim the title from his longtime rival, Muhammad Rashid, who had set the previous record of 254 walnuts in 2017.

The rivalry between Kumar and Rashid has been intense over the years. Rashid initially held the record with 150 walnuts in 2014 and went on to break his own record twice, reaching 181 walnuts in 2016 and then 254 walnuts in 2017. However, in the same year, Kumar stepped up to the challenge and shattered the record with 217 walnuts.

Their fierce competition came to a head in 2017 during a thrilling Guinness World Records challenge on an Italian TV special. Kumar managed to break 239 walnuts, but Rashid snatched back the title with his impressive 254 walnut-smashing achievement.

Rashid attributed his success to training with Prabhakar Reddy, a well-known martial artist with multiple Guinness World Records titles in various martial arts categories.

Kumar’s extraordinary feat has once again placed him at the top, leaving fans wondering if Rashid will attempt to reclaim the title or if Kumar’s record-breaking reign will continue unchallenged.

Advertisement

Take a look at the video below:

New record: The most walnuts cracked with the head in one minute – 273 achieved by Naveen Kumar S 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/dUHBuM0jQj — Guinness World Records (@GWR) August 4, 2023

Also Read Maryland Woman Sets World Record with 107-Decibel Burp Kimberly "Kimycola" Winter from Maryland has found her place in the record...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.