Man Throws into Air by Powerful Water Fountain

A Swiss man found himself in the hospital after a daring stunt involving the Jet D’Eau, a massive water fountain situated on Lake Geneva. Reports indicate that the young man, in his 20s, breached the security perimeter surrounding the famous fountain and put his head inside the nozzle, essentially a powerful water cannon.

With a forceful eruption of water, the man was propelled backwards several meters into the air. Remarkably, he survived this initial attempt. However, undeterred, he made a second endeavor to interact with the fountain, aiming to embrace it.

In this second attempt, the powerful jet of water once again launched the man into the air, causing him to crash onto the cement platform around the fountain. Following his fall, he quickly threw himself into Lake Geneva, prompting eyewitnesses to alert the police.

He was subsequently fished out of the lake and taken to the hospital for assessment of his injuries. The electricity company SIG, responsible for the Jet D’Eau, intends to file a trespassing complaint against the man. The man’s condition remains uncertain.

